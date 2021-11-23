Alexa
Roberts' 3 at buzzer sends Stony Brook past Sacred Heart

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 10:45
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Stony Brook to a 75-72 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday night.

Roberts finished with 15 points to lead the Seawolves (1-2). Jahlil Jenkins added 14 points and six assists. Elijah Olaniyi tallied 12 points, while Frankie Policelli and Tykei Greene scored 11 each. had 11.

Aaron Clarke had 18 points for the Pioneers (2-4). Bryce Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nico Galette had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Tyler Thomas, whose 21 points per game entering the contest led the Pioneers, was held to 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 12:40 GMT+08:00

