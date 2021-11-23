Tulane holds on for 90-87 win over Drexel in OT

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jaylen Forbes scored 30 points and Sion James made a layup with 3:42 left in overtime to give Tulane a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 90-87 win over Drexel on Monday night.

The Green Wave's Kevin Cross converted a three-point play to tie it at 77 with 11 seconds left in regulation.

Forbes made 6 of 8 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the foul line, and Cross finished with 21 points for Tulane (2-2). Jalen Cook added 19 points and James had 13 points.

Melik Martin scored a career-high 27 points for the Dragons (2-2). Xavier Bell scored 20 points and James Butler had 14 points.

