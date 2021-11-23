Alexa
Taiwan representative office in Provence commemorates 1st anniversary

Office holds celebratory event in famous Hotel de Caumont

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 13:10
TECO-Provence Director Hsin Chi-chih delivering speech during celebratory reception. 

TECO-Provence Director Hsin Chi-chih delivering speech during celebratory reception.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the French region of Provence on Saturday (Nov. 20) held a reception celebrating its one-year anniversary, with more than 100 guests in attendance.

The event was held at Provence’s largest and most famous art venue, the Hotel de Caumont, which is currently showcasing an exhibition of Venetian Renaissance art titled “Tresors de Venise.”

A number of officials from Southern France were invited, including Provence Deputy Mayor Jean-François Dubost, Honorary Consul of Lithuania in Marseille Jacques Gobert, and former EU envoy in Taiwan Guy Ledoux.

The TECO-Provence director-general, Hsin Chi-chih (辛繼志), said that the establishment of the office symbolizes Taiwan and France’s commitment to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation, the common values of freedom and democracy, and their love for culture.

With regard to why he chose to collaborate with a museum, Hsin said that TECO events do not necessarily have to be limited to Taiwan-centric exhibitions. In a culturally rich country like France, it is necessary to break away from tradition and be more open to new things, he said.
