Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown, Williams return to Celtics' lineup to face Rockets

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 09:07
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Or...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Denzel Valentine (45) shoots over Boston Celtics' Robert Williams (44) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, No...

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Or...

Cleveland Cavaliers' Denzel Valentine (45) shoots over Boston Celtics' Robert Williams (44) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, No...

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III returned from injuries Monday night to start for the Boston Celtics in their game against the one-win Houston Rockets.

Brown, an All Star last season, missed the previous eight games with a right hamstring injury. He's the team's leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, slightly ahead of Jayson Tatum's 25.5.

“He’ll be on limited minutes,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said before the game. "Try to keep him around 24 minutes — probably four six-minute stints. Keep it lower, keep him away from fatigue."

Williams, the starting center, was out the previous three games with soreness in his left knee.

Boston (9-8) enters the contest having won seven of 10, and the Rockets (1-15) have dropped 14 straight.

Updated : 2021-11-23 11:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up