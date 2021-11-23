Ichiran Ramen sparks craze in central Taiwan with new store

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gourmands in Taichung started queuing up two days before the new branch of the immensely popular restaurant Ichiran Ramen (一蘭) opens.

Scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 24), the store is the 87th established by Japan's Ichiran Ramen as the chain expands its global presence.

It will be the third branch in Taiwan. The other two, both located in Taipei shopping hub Xinyi District, made a splash in the country when they were opened in 2017 and 2018, according to Elle.

Located at the intersection of Chaofu Road and Taiwan Boulevard, the Chaofu store is only a five-minute drive from Taichung City Hall and is in close proximity to a host of tourist attractions.

Its design draws inspiration from the Asakusa outlet in Tokyo, and a souvenir section helps satiate ramen enthusiasts’ cravings while travel to Japan remains restricted.

The first three customers to dine in the new restaurant will receive an Ichiran Ramen bowl of Arita porcelainware. A limited-edition commemorative gift will be given to the first 1,500 customers, according to the chain.

Ichiran Ramen is so popular in Taiwan that it was eulogized by one netizen as “transcending the concept of ramen and having become a belief,” wrote the Liberty Times.



People are seen queuing up for the new Ichiran Ramen store in Taichung on Nov. 22. (PTT photo)