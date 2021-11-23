Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Cause of large south Taiwan fire still unknown

Strong wind allowed fire to spread quickly, burning tires potentially harm air quality

  131
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 10:46
A fire fed by discarded tires and industrial waste sends black smoke billowing in Changhua County.

A fire fed by discarded tires and industrial waste sends black smoke billowing in Changhua County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a large fire broke out in a field littered with discarded tires in Changhua County on Monday (Nov. 22), authorities are now investigating the cause.

The fire began at around 3 p.m. on a plot of land filled with industrial waste, reported UDN, and grew quickly due to the many flammable objects at the scene. Strong wind spread the flames across an approximately 500-square meter area.

The Changhua County Fire Bureau deployed 30 firefighting vehicles and 62 firefighters, who arrived at 3:18 p.m. and brought the burning under control by 3:47 p.m., according to CNA. The billowing black smoke was visible several kilometers away, raising concerns about air quality.

The county’s Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) sent staff to monitor the air quality and may issue fines between NT$100,000 (US$3,595) and NT$5 million for any violations of the Anti-Air Pollution Act.

The fire may have been caused by someone burning grass in the field. Authorities said they will investigate whether the industrial waste had been discarded illegally.

As the wind has been blowing towards the coast, there have been no reports of acrid smells in populated areas. The EPB has advised nearby factories to close their doors and windows in case of air pollution and for anyone going outdoors to wear a face mask, CNA reported.

As of 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Changhua County Fire Bureau said it was still working on putting out the fire.
fire
air pollution
Changhua County
environmental protection
air quality

RELATED ARTICLES

Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
2021/11/21 16:52
Late night inferno at Taiwan paper factory destroys two plants
Late night inferno at Taiwan paper factory destroys two plants
2021/11/20 12:03
Third hiking accident happens on Taiwan’s Alishan in less than one month
Third hiking accident happens on Taiwan’s Alishan in less than one month
2021/11/17 18:05
New Taipei’s coastal businesses join government to launch beach cleaning cooperative
New Taipei’s coastal businesses join government to launch beach cleaning cooperative
2021/11/16 16:41
Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak
Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak
2021/11/15 16:36