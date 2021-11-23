Alexa
Daye scores 19 to carry Fordham past Akron 63-43

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 08:38
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. had 19 points as Fordham romped past Akron 63-43 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Daye made 8 of 10 free throws.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points for Fordham (3-2). Kyle Rose added seven rebounds and Antrell Charlton had seven rebounds.

Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds for the Zips (2-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 10:24 GMT+08:00

