Former Taiwan VP returns from Europe trip

Chen Chien-jen back in Taiwan after fruitful visits to Lithuania and Poland

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 09:49
Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen. (Facebook, Chen Chien-Jen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) returned to Taiwan on Monday (Nov. 22) after embarking on a brief trip to Europe, which he described as successful.

Chen and his delegation boarded KLM flight KL-843 and arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at 7:18 p.m. after a layover in Bangkok, Thailand, CNA reported. Though he did not give an interview due to COVID-19 prevention measures, he said that the trip turned out to be fruitful.

The former vice president had been invited by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to speak at the Future of Democracy forum in the Baltic nation’s capital, Vilnius. He pointed out that both Lithuania and Taiwan are standing up to authoritarian regimes.

Chen, who was accompanied by his wife, also went to Poland's Auschwitz-Birkenau State Memorial and Museum on Nov. 17 to attend a plaque unveiling ceremony. During the event, he handed over a plaque symbolizing Taiwan's contribution to the firm safeguarding of human rights and freedom and the promotion of international human rights education to the deputy museum curator, Andrzej Kacorzyk.
