Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for 'House of Cards' losses

By ANDREW DALTON , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/23 07:58
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and ...

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses brought on by his firing for sexual misconduct, according to an arbitration decision made final Monday.

A document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting a judge's approval of the ruling says that the arbitrators found that Spacey violated his contract's demands for professional behavior by “engaging certain conduct in connection with several crew members in each of the five seasons that he starred in and executive produced House of Cards.”

MRC, the studio behind “House of Cards,” had to fire Spacey, halt production of the show's sixth season, rewrite it to remove Spacey's central character, and shorten it from 13 to eight episodes to meet deadlines, resulting in tens of millions in losses, the document said.

“The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability," MRC said in a statement Monday.

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. His attorneys argued that the actor's actions were not a substantial factor in the show's losses.

The ruling came after a legal fight of more than three years and an eight-day evidentiary hearing that was kept secret from the public, along with the rest of the dispute.

Spacey appealed the decision to a panel of three more private arbitrators, who found for the plaintiffs, making the decision final, and public, on Monday.

"MRC stood its ground, pursued this case doggedly, and obtained the right result in the end,” plaintiff's attorney Michael Kump said in a statement.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner's career came to an abrupt halt late in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum.

Actor Anthony Rapp, who has appeared in “Rent” on Broadway and film as well as in “Star Trek: Discovery” on television, said Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 at a party in the 1980s.

At the time, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn’t remember the encounter but apologized.

Several other accusers followed. Some, including Rapp, have filed lawsuits.

Independent investigations found widespread sexual harassment of those who worked under him.

Spacey was fired or removed from several projects, most notably “House of Cards,” the Netflix political thriller where for five seasons he played lead character Frank Underwood, a power-hungry congressman who becomes president.

The one criminal case brought against him, an indecent assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket resort, was dismissed by Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Updated : 2021-11-23 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up