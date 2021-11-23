Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

6 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan tasked aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 08:56
Chinese J-11 fighter plane. (MND photo)

Chinese J-11 fighter plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Nov. 22), marking the 21st intrusion this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter planes and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

China has sent aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3. A total of 109 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in the zone so far for the month.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”


6 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Su-30 fighter jet. (MND photo)
6 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 22. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

9 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
9 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/22 09:23
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/18 09:50
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/17 10:32
6 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
6 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/16 10:13
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/15 11:18

Updated : 2021-11-23 09:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up