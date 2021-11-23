6 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Nov. 22), marking the 21st intrusion this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter planes and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

China has sent aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3. A total of 109 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in the zone so far for the month.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”





Chinese Su-30 fighter jet. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 22. (MND image)