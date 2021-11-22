Acclaimed Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021, Returns to Cyberport on 10-12 December

Three Days of Infinity Games to Break the Limits of Digital Entertainment

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 November 2021 - The annual digital entertainment flagship event, Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021 (DELF), will return to Cyberport on 10-12 December. Cyberport will transform in the intersection for industry knowledge exchange and first-hand experiences of the latest technologies to present an all-new digital entertainment carnival. Besides forum discussions under the theme "Infinity Games – Breaking the Limits of Digital Entertainment", participants will be able to immerse themselves in digital entertainment and esports experiences with the "sea", "land" and "air" elements respectively to inspire infinite excitement. The three-day DELF will be held under a hybrid format of online and in-person participation and will feature more than 10 esports tournaments, over 40 live and on-demand industry forum sessions, and multiple game experiences and workshops.





Global industry leaders to reveal winning digital strategies for the future of entertainment

Digital entertainment has seen a blockbuster year amid the global pandemic. With stakeholders in emerging digital industries such as gaming and esports leading the charge, the industry is bound to continue its strong momentum in the post-pandemic era. Under the theme "Infinity Games", top leaders in the global digital entertainment industry will gather in Cyberport to discuss how new technologies, business models and value chains of digital entertainment are driving innovation and breaking the limits of distribution, experiences, space, creativity, content, and speed. Cyberport Chairman Dr George Lam and Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the HKSAR Alfred Sit, will be the guests of honour of the forum.

The line-up of local and overseas heavyweight speakers include Adam Simon, Senior Vice President Strategy of IPG Media Lab, Dr Max Howard, former animation producer and studio executive of Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Feature Animation and DreamWorks and currently the Visiting Lecturer at the Academy of Film of Hong Kong Baptist University, Ben Zhao, General Manager of NetEase Esports, Hendrick Sin, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of CMGE Technology Group, Michelle Zhao, Director, Head of Gaming, GCR of Meta, Cesar Caceres, Technical Head of APAC of disguise, Kathy Wen, Director, People & Operations of Riot Games, Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships of Warner Music Asia, Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands and Hanjin Tan, co-founder of Naffiti. The speakers will share exclusive content such as the hot topics in digital entertainment, industry trends and influences of metaverse. In the session "Scaling Hong Kong to Nordics", Mr Matti Räty, Senior Director of Engineering, Operate Solutions at Unity Technologies is invited to share the development of the Nordic game industry.



Infinity games – infinite excitement of sea, land and air

A series of Infinity Games designed with elements of "sea", "land" and "air" will be held at DELF, including the CityU Underwater Robotics Competition, FIA Motorsport Games Digital Cup HK Representative Show Match and the 2021 FAI Hong Kong Open Drone Racing Championship. These games have been curated to inspire participants to breakthrough their understanding of traditional esports and lead their imagination to reach the heights of the sky and the depths of the sea. The forum will also host a series of esports tournaments and exhibition matches, including the Hong Kong eSports Corporate Challenge, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Yesports Asia Cup Final and the Rainbow Six Siege - Hax Kase League S6, as well as the FIFA Tournament by Government Information Technology Professionals Association (GITPA) & Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Staff Club, and Elderly FIFA Competition by HKITDA and RCSHK. Innovator showcases, game experiences, workshops as well as start-up pitching will be presented in the all new hybrid format that allows industry players, esports enthusiasts and the public alike to immerse themselves in the excitement live in Hong Kong as well as virtually at any time, from anywhere.

Spotlight event to cover multiple digital entertainment areas and new experiences

Another spotlight event of DELF is the APRU MetaGame Conference 2021, to be held on 11 December. The conference is hosted by the Association of Pacific Rim University (APRU), a consortium of the world's top research universities, with the aim of providing participants with a more thorough understanding of the esports ecosystem.

DELF will also present DE*SPARK, a month-long series of esports and gaming events, including RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong) (Secondary School), AWS DeepRacer 500 Strong Training Day and Valorant Champions. It will extend the DELF's momentum to increase the business and community's understanding of the esports and digital entertainment industry.

