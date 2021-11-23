Alexa
South Carolina tops UConn in 1-vs-2 battle in The Bahamas

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/23 06:25
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, the South Carolina women's team poses with the trophy defeating UConn 73-57 to win the championship...

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, the South Carolina women's team poses with the trophy defeating UConn 73-57 to win the championship...

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 on Monday to win the inaugural women's Battle 4 Atlantis championship.

This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the women’s AP Top 25 poll and the sixth time it has happened in November. The No. 1 team holds a 38-23 advantage. The last meeting of the top two teams before Monday was between these same squads back in February, when then-No. 2 UConn won 63-59 in overtime.

The Gamecocks (6-0) outscored the Huskies 16-3 in the final quarter.

Trailing by 52-50 late in the third quarter, South Carolina turned up its defense, holding UConn (3-1) without a field goal for 7:38 spanning the final two periods. South Carolina outrebounded UConn 42-25.

Paige Bueckers scored 19 points to lead the Huskies, who had won nine of the 10 previous meetings between the schools.

NO. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 71, NO. 9 OREGON 62

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists while South Florida scored 28 points off turnovers to beat Oregon in the third-place game at the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sydni Harvey added 22 points for the Bulls (4-2), who repeatedly got their hands in passing lanes for deflections that kept interrupting the Ducks’ attempts to establish any kind of rhythm.

Sydney Parrish scored 15 points to lead Oregon (3-2), which committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-23 08:09 GMT+08:00

