McCoy lifts Boston University past Sam Houston State 72-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 06:19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Javante McCoy posted 14 points as Boston University topped Sam Houston State 72-59 on Monday.

McCoy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jonas Harper had 12 points for Boston University (4-2). Fletcher Tynen added 11 points, and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.

Savion Flagg had 15 points for the Bearkats (2-3). Tristan Ikpe added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 08:08 GMT+08:00

