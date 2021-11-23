Alexa
Jacobs scores 18 to lead Kent State past James Madison 74-69

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 06:12
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Malique Jacobs registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Kent State edged past James Madison 74-69 on Monday.

Jacobs shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Justyn Hamilton had 16 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (2-1). Sincere Carry added 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Giovanni Santiago had 11 points.

Julien Wooden had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (4-1). Vado Morse and Justin Amadi each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 08:08 GMT+08:00

