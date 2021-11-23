Alexa
Louisiana-Monroe tops Northwestern State 96-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 06:17
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili, Trey Boston and Koreem Ozier scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana-Monroe easily defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Monday.

Andre Jones had 13 points for ULM (2-2). Elijah Gonzales tied a career high with 10 assists.

Cedric Garrett had 13 points for the Demons (1-5). Kendal Coleman added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 08:07 GMT+08:00

