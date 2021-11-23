Alexa
Fiedler scores 30, Rice defeats Evansville 109-104 in 3 OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 06:03
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Max Fiedler had 30 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Mullins added 25 points and Rice beat Evansville 109-104 in triple overtime on Monday.

Travis Evee added 19 points for Rice (4-1).

Jawaun Newton led the Purple Aces (2-4) with 30 points. Antoine Smith Jr. added 24 points, Noah Frederking scored 16 and Shamar Givance had 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 08:06 GMT+08:00

