Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Top US figure skater Alysa Liu switching coaches

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 05:40
Alysa Liu of the United States performs during the women's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japan...
Alysa Liu of the United States performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japa...

Alysa Liu of the United States performs during the women's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japan...

Alysa Liu of the United States performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japa...

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu is making a coaching change less than three months before the Winter Olympics.

The 2019 and 2020 U.S. champ will begin training in Colorado Springs with Christy Krall, Drew Meekins and Viktor Pfeifer. She previously trained in Oakland, California, under Massimo Scali and Jeremy Abbott.

The women's squad for the February Games in Beijing will be selected in early January at the national championships in Nashville, Tennessee. Liu is a favorite to make the team.

Liu, 16, is the 2020 world junior bronze medalist and finished second at the junior Grand Prix Final in 2019. Earlier this season, Liu won the Nebelhorn Trophy — to secure the United States a third berth in Beijing — and the Lombardo Trophy, but she has not fared as well in the senior Grand Prix series, her first at the senior level.

Liu finished fifth at Skate Canada and fourth at NHK Trophy, where her marks were diminished by under-rotating several jumps.

In 2019, Liu became the youngest senior singles national champion as a 13-year-old. She repeated in 2020 but was too young both years to compete in international seniors events.

Updated : 2021-11-23 07:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up