Athlete wins appeal to overturn 5-year ban for match-fixing

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 04:25
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Russian badminton player won his appeal on Monday to overturn a five-year ban because his alleged involvement in betting and match-fixing was not proven.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it upheld Nikita Khakimov’s appeal against the Badminton World Federation’s ruling of one year ago “due to the lack of concrete evidence.”

Khakimov was alleged to have offered a player money to manipulate a match at a European event in 2018.

An investigation appointed by badminton’s governing body also accused him of destroying evidence to conceal corruption.

CAS said its judges found there was “insufficient evidence to prove that the alleged misconduct had occurred.”

___

Updated : 2021-11-23 06:36 GMT+08:00

