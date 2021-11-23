New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|231.30
|Down 2.10
|Dec
|231.40
|234.10
|228.85
|231.35
|Down 1.95
|Jan
|231.30
|Down 2.10
|Mar
|232.00
|235.30
|228.10
|231.30
|Down 2.10
|May
|231.70
|235.05
|228.15
|231.30
|Down 2.10
|Jul
|233.10
|234.75
|228.05
|231.20
|Down 2.00
|Sep
|232.15
|234.40
|228.05
|231.00
|Down 2.00
|Dec
|231.70
|234.40
|228.30
|231.25
|Down 2.00
|Mar
|233.55
|234.80
|228.70
|231.55
|Down 2.00
|May
|233.65
|233.80
|231.60
|231.60
|Down 2.05
|Jul
|233.65
|233.80
|231.60
|231.60
|Down 2.05
|Sep
|233.70
|233.80
|231.65
|231.65
|Down 2.10
|Dec
|233.85
|233.95
|229.70
|231.90
|Down 2.15
|Mar
|232.35
|232.35
|231.55
|231.55
|Down 2.15
|May
|231.45
|Down 2.15
|Jul
|231.40
|Down 2.15
|Sep
|230.70
|Down 2.15