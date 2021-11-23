Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 04:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 231.30 Down 2.10
Dec 231.40 234.10 228.85 231.35 Down 1.95
Jan 231.30 Down 2.10
Mar 232.00 235.30 228.10 231.30 Down 2.10
May 231.70 235.05 228.15 231.30 Down 2.10
Jul 233.10 234.75 228.05 231.20 Down 2.00
Sep 232.15 234.40 228.05 231.00 Down 2.00
Dec 231.70 234.40 228.30 231.25 Down 2.00
Mar 233.55 234.80 228.70 231.55 Down 2.00
May 233.65 233.80 231.60 231.60 Down 2.05
Jul 233.65 233.80 231.60 231.60 Down 2.05
Sep 233.70 233.80 231.65 231.65 Down 2.10
Dec 233.85 233.95 229.70 231.90 Down 2.15
Mar 232.35 232.35 231.55 231.55 Down 2.15
May 231.45 Down 2.15
Jul 231.40 Down 2.15
Sep 230.70 Down 2.15