PGA Tour Statistics

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 04:01
Through Nov. 21

FedExCup Season Points

1, Talor Gooch, 852. 2, Sam Burns, 730. 3, Sungjae Im, 635. 4, Hideki Matsuyama, 594. 5, Viktor Hovland, 554. 6, Max Homa, 521. 7, Matthew Wolff, 511. 8, Jason Kokrak, 506. 9, 2 tied with 500.

Scoring Average

1, Matthew Wolff, 68.847. 2, Collin Morikawa, 68.917. 3, Cameron Smith, 68.933. 4, Sam Burns, 69.064. 5, Talor Gooch, 69.108. 6, Mackenzie Hughes, 69.287. 7, Sungjae Im, 69.314. 8, Rory McIlroy, 69.318. 9, Marc Leishman, 69.510. 10, Seamus Power, 69.583.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Young, 323. 2, Byeong Hun An, 322.4. 3, Xander Schauffele, 322.1. 4, Rory McIlroy, 321.1. 5, Matthew Wolff, 321. 6, Joseph Bramlett, 319.6. 7, Trey Mullinax, 316.8. 8, Luke List, 316.7. 9, 2 tied with 316.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Lucas Glover, 75.00%. 2, Kevin Kisner, 74.11%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 73.81%. 4, Yuki Inamori, 73.08%. 5 (tie), Viktor Hovland and Kyle Wilshire, 72.62%. 7 (tie), Corey Conners and Hanbyeol Kim, 71.43%. 9, Brian Harman, 71.36%. 10, Brian Stuard, 70.97%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Louis Oosthuizen, 79.01%. 2, Will Zalatoris, 76.74%. 3, Viktor Hovland, 76.39%. 4, Corey Conners, 75.93%. 5, Russell Knox, 75.76%. 6, Hayden Buckley, 75.69%. 7, Sergio Garcia, 75.56%. 8, William McGirt, 75.46%. 9, Sam Burns, 75.35%. 10, 6 tied with 75.00%.

Total Driving

1, Louis Oosthuizen, 40. 2, Viktor Hovland, 41. 3, Rory McIlroy, 48. 4, Seonghyeon Kim, 63. 5, Sanghun Shin, 64. 6, Bo Van Pelt, 77. 7, Eugenio Chacarra, 79. 8 (tie), Sam Burns and Hanbyeol Kim, 84. 10, Kevin Kisner, 86.

SG-Putting

1, Beau Hossler, 2.345. 2, Rory McIlroy, 1.504. 3, Harry Hall, 1.329. 4, Brendon Todd, 1.319. 5, Grant Hirschman, 1.226. 6, Bo Hoag, 1.168. 7, Nate Lashley, 1.142. 8, Joshua Creel, 1.126. 9, Kelly Kraft, 1.116. 10, Jason Kokrak, 1.109.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 6.63. 2, Viktor Hovland, 6.17. 3, Rory McIlroy, 6. 4, Marc Leishman, 5.56. 5 (tie), Sam Burns, Joohyung Kim, Jaekyeong Lee and Jordan Spieth, 5.5. 9, Cameron Smith, 5.42. 10, 2 tied with 5.25.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Hanbyeol Kim, 18. 2 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, 24. 4 (tie), Kyle Reifers and Gary Woodland, 36. 6, Abraham Ancer, 45. 7, Collin Morikawa, 48. 8 (tie), Paul Casey and Talor Gooch, 54. 10, Sungjae Im, 57.6.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Takumi Kanaya, Martin Laird, Francesco Molinari, Matthias Schwab, Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland, 100.00%. 7, Kevin Na, 90.91%. 8, Luke Donald, 90.00%. 9, Grant Hirschman, 87.50%. 10, 2 tied with 85.71%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Rory McIlroy, 215. 2, Collin Morikawa, 281. 3, Sungjae Im, 294. 4, Jason Kokrak, 331. 5, Sam Burns, 348. 6, Talor Gooch, 350. 7, Corey Conners, 371. 8, Aaron Wise, 375. 9, Justin Thomas, 391. 10, Viktor Hovland, 433.

Updated : 2021-11-23 05:48 GMT+08:00

