Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blaze at nursing home in Bulgaria kills 9; cause unknown

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 03:40
Blaze at nursing home in Bulgaria kills 9; cause unknown

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Nine people have died after a fire swept through a nursing home Monday in eastern Bulgaria, officials said.

An old school building in the eastern village of Royak that was transformed into a nursing home caught fire at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), while dozens of residents were preparing for dinner.

“Unfortunately, nine people passed away out of the 58 who were in the home at the time,” fire inspector Tihomir Totev told reporters.

Most of the residents had to be evacuated from the building and some received medical treatment for smoke inhalation, he added.

The Interior Ministry said the blaze “started from the roof of the building” and has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but officials say an investigation will be launched.

Updated : 2021-11-23 05:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts