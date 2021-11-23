Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Two Fox contributors quit, citing 'irresponsible' voices

By DAVID BAUDER , AP Media Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/23 03:37
FILE - Images of Fox News personalities, from left, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, Stuart Varney, Neil Cavuto and Char...

FILE - Images of Fox News personalities, from left, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, Stuart Varney, Neil Cavuto and Char...

NEW YORK (AP) — Two writers who have been paid contributors to Fox News Channel have resigned, citing Tucker Carlson's “Patriot Purge” documentary on last January's U.S. Capitol insurrection as a last straw for them.

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who put out a Substack newsletter on conservative news called The Dispatch, had both worked for Fox since 2009.

“The voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible,” they wrote on their site. They did not immediately return messages from the Associated Press on Monday.

Fox had no comment on their criticisms. Carlson told The New York Times that their departure was great news. “Our viewers will be grateful,” he said.

“Patriot Purge” is a three-part documentary released last month on the Fox Nation streaming service. In it, Carlson argues that Jan. 6 is being used as a pretext for persecution of conservative Americans, and compared it to how falsehoods were used in the lead-up to the Iraq War.

Goldberg and Hayes called the documentary a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, which is “riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery and damning omissions.”

They said it was the most egregious example of a long-term trend of opinion hosts amplifying the false claims and bizarre narratives of former President Donald Trump, while Fox's news side reports the truth.

“If a person with such a platform shares such misinformation loud enough and long enough, there are Americans who will believe — and act upon — it,” they wrote. “This isn't theoretical. This is what actually happened on January 6, 2021.”

The two writers haven't been on most of Fox's opinion shows lately. Their most recent appearances have largely been confined to being panelists on Bret Baier's news show or Chris Wallace's Sunday show.

Updated : 2021-11-23 05:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts