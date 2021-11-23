Alexa
FIFA publishes shortlists for annual best player awards

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 01:06
Italy's Jorginho passes the ball as Switzerland's Remo Freuler closes him down during the World Cup 2022 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy...

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Mu...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal ...

ZURICH (AP) — Chelsea won the Champions League and England reached the European Championship final, but no Englishmen are on the shortlists for FIFA’s annual awards published on Monday.

Jorginho, a double European champion with Chelsea and Italy, was joined by club teammate N’Golo Kanté among 11 candidates to be voted FIFA’s best player in the 2020-21 season.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took their usual places on the list with last year’s winner, Robert Lewandowski.

Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Karim Benzema and Neymar complete the shortlist decided by a FIFA-appointed panel.

There are no defenders or goalkeepers in contention for the main FIFA award, though goalkeepers have their own separate award.

Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was named player of the tournament at Euro 2020, is among the five goalkeeping candidates.

Votes from national team captains and coaches, fans and media worldwide will be collected through Dec. 10.

A virtual ceremony will be held on Jan. 17 remotely, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, from FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-23 02:44 GMT+08:00

