Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Broncos agree to $60M extension with Sutton

By ARNIE STAPLETON , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/23 00:52
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) can't make the catch as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the ...
Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half of an NFL...

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) can't make the catch as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the ...

Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half of an NFL...

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension was being finalized, confirmed the deal that was first reported by the NFL Network.

Sutton's extension comes two days after wide receiver Tim Patrick signed a three-year extension worth $30 million with $18.5 million in guarantees.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or any other veteran quarterback who might have his eyes on Denver in the offseason will see that the Broncos have their top four receivers— Patrick, Sutton, 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy and 2020 second-rounder KJ Hamler—under contract for several more seasons.

Sutton, Denver's second-round draft pick in 2018 out of SMU, has 43 catches for 617 yards and two TDs in his return this season from a torn ACL that sidelined him almost all of 2020.

Sutton had a Pro Bowl year in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Sutton and Patrick are first and second, respectively, in receiving yards for the Broncos (5-5), who host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter at https://twitter.com/arniestapleton and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/arniestapleton

Updated : 2021-11-23 02:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts