AP WAS THERE: Wilt sets NBA scoring record with 100 points

FILE - Fans and teammates rush onto court to congratulate Philadelphia Warriors Wilt Chamberlain (13) in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored ... FILE - Fans and teammates rush onto court to congratulate Philadelphia Warriors Wilt Chamberlain (13) in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored his 100th point in a win over the New York Knickerbockers. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

HERSHEY, Pa. — Wilt Chamberlain set an NBA record that still stands by scoring 100 points as he helped the Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks 169-147 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Chamberlain had 23 points at the end of the first quarter, 41 at halftime and 69 at the end of the third. He saved his best for last, dropping 31 in the final period. He made 36 of 63 field goals and 28 of 32 free throws. As part of its coverage of the NBA and its 75th season, The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Chamberlain’s game on March 2, 1962:

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HERSHEY, Pa. — “It's a record I'd hate to try to break myself,” says Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain eyeing his new 100-point National Basketball Association single game record.

Chamberlain's mark, eclipsing his own record of 78, came last night as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers 169-147.

The total points scored, 316, also set an N.B.A. record in a night just made for rewriting the N.B.A. record columns. The previous high was 312 scored by Boston (173) and Minneapolis (139).

When Chamberlain scored the 78 earlier this year, in a triple overtime (against Los Angeles), coach Frank McGuire predicted, “Someday he will hit 100.”

The 7-foot-1 giant lived up to the prophecy as he scored 36 field goals, and 28 of 32 foul shots, both N.B.A records.

He also scored 31 points in the final quarter, and scored 59 points in the first half, both records.

The 36 goals were made on 63 tries, for 57 percent.

“I wasn't even thinking of hitting a 100, but after putting in nine straight free throws, I was thinking about a foul shooting record,” he said.

“It was my greatest game,” he added.

McGuire agreed, “It has to be the greatest game of his career.”

Chamberlain scored again and again on his fallaway shot as the excited crowd of 4,124 shrieked, “Give it to Wilt, give it to Wilt." His teammates complied.

“The team made all the difference. It would have been impossible to score this many if they hadn't kept feeding me,” said Chamberlain.

When he hit 100 on a dunk shot with 46 seconds left, the fans streamed out onto the court to mob him. The game was held up until the floor was cleared.

Coach McGuire cheered the Stilt's foul shooting —"It was phenomenal."

Chamberlain himself said, “My foul shooting was vastly improved. That made a big difference.”

Chamberlain, approaching a 4,000-point single season, is the fourth player to ever erach 100 points in a basketball game. The others were in college games.

Chamberlain has scored 3,865 points this season and has four games to go. He has scored an average of 50.8 points for the 76 games.

Chamberlain's career total is now 9,605, having scored 2,707 points his rookie year and 3,033 last year.

After Chambmerlain earlier scored the single game record with 78, topping Los Angeles' Elgin Baylor's 71, he scored 73 points in a regulation game against the Chicago Packers.

Three Knicks also had good nights. Richie Guerin with 39, Cleveland Buckner with 33 and Willie Naulls with 31, but they just couldn't overcome the boost given the Warriors by Chamberlain.

The college players who reached 100 were Frank Selby of Furman, Paul Arizin of Villanova and Bevo Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) College. Only Selvy's mark, scored against Newberry in 1964, is recognized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, however, as the others scored theirs against junior colleges.

