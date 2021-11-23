Charlotte to play 1st MLS game on Feb 26 against DC United

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte will plays its first Major League Soccer match on Feb. 26 at D.C. United and will host the LA Galaxy in its home opener on March 5.

Nashville's new 30,000-seat stadium will open May 1 with a game against Philadelphia, the league said Monday.

Other matches on Feb. 26 include Vancouver at Columbus, Colorado at Los Angeles FC, Toronto at Dallas, Cincinnati at Austin, the New York Red Bulls at San Jose, Chicago at Miami, New England at Portland and Minnesota at Philadelphia.

Matches on Feb. 27 include Montreal at Orlando, Kansas City at Atlanta, New York City at LA Galaxy, Salt Lake at Houston and Nashville at Seattle.

Home openers on March 5 are Dallas at New England, New York Red Bulls at Toronto, Houston at Kansas City, Philadelphia at Montreal, Orlando at Chicago, Atlanta at Colorado, Seattle at Salt Lake, New York City at Vancouver, Nashville at Minnesota, D.C. at Cincinnati and LA Galaxy visiting Charlotte.

Montreal's home opener is against New York City on March 12 and the New York Red Bulls' home opener is against Minnesota on March 13.

