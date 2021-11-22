All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 16 12 2 2 0 26 56 40 Hartford 16 11 3 2 0 24 54 38 Hershey 15 7 5 2 1 17 41 48 WB/Scranton 15 7 6 0 2 16 32 45 Providence 14 6 5 2 1 15 35 39 Charlotte 15 7 7 1 0 15 48 45 Bridgeport 17 5 9 1 2 13 43 56 Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 39 52

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 13 13 0 0 0 26 54 24 Cleveland 15 8 3 1 3 20 45 45 Toronto 14 8 4 1 1 18 47 46 Rochester 14 8 6 0 0 16 54 51 Laval 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 51 Syracuse 14 5 6 2 1 13 38 46 Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 40 46

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 16 9 6 1 0 19 51 43 Chicago 14 8 4 1 1 18 43 38 Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 47 33 Grand Rapids 14 6 5 2 1 15 39 44 Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43 Rockford 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 45 Milwaukee 14 4 9 1 0 9 38 52

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 12 10 0 2 0 22 43 26 Ontario 13 10 2 0 1 21 54 38 Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41 Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41 Colorado 15 6 7 0 2 14 46 51 Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30 Tucson 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40 San Diego 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 41 San Jose 12 5 6 1 0 11 35 46

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Tucson 2, Iowa 1

Milwaukee 5, Manitoba 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Hershey 4, Charlotte 2

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

Monday's Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled