NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240
Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

___

Thursday's Games

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 16, Chicago 13

Cleveland 13, Detroit 10

Houston 22, Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31

Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Washington 27, Carolina 21

Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13

Arizona 23, Seattle 13

Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-23 00:31 GMT+08:00

