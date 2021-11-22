SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 12 11 1 0 0 22 47 25 Quad City 13 10 1 1 1 22 52 28 Knoxville 12 9 2 0 1 19 46 25 Fayetteville 12 9 3 0 0 18 43 27 Evansville 13 8 5 0 0 16 34 32 Pensacola 10 5 3 2 0 12 31 28 Peoria 8 4 3 0 1 9 20 15 Roanoke 9 3 3 1 2 9 24 26 Birmingham 12 2 6 4 0 8 35 54 Vermilion County 10 0 9 1 0 1 15 50 Macon 11 0 10 0 1 1 15 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.