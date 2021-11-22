Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

FILE - Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard reacts at the end of the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Ingolstadt 04 in Dortmund, Germany,... FILE - Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard reacts at the end of the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Ingolstadt 04 in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The Belgian national player was tested positive on Monday on the coronavirus and went into isolation, the club reported. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the team’s Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Dortmund said the 28-year-old Hazard did not have any contact with any of his teammates on Monday or Sunday, and that the Belgian was self-isolating.

“All members of the Dortmund first-team squad and the under-23s as well as both teams’ support staff are 100% vaccinated or recovered,” the club said. “Further quarantine measures are from that point of view not necessary.”

Dortmund’s situation contrasts sharply with league rival Bayern Munich. The Bavarian team has five unvaccinated players in quarantine after they had contact with an infected person or persons, while it also has two players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Bayern was bringing a depleted team to its Champions League game at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

Dortmund hosts Bayern for a potentially decisive game in the Bundesliga on Dec. 4.

