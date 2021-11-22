Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 22, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm around;88;78;SSE;7;79%;60%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;91;72;Sunny and beautiful;88;78;NW;7;53%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;66;46;Mostly sunny, nice;67;47;ESE;3;58%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;62;53;Increasing clouds;66;55;NW;6;56%;95%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;50;40;A stray shower;51;40;NW;5;90%;96%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;4;1;A bit of snow;11;6;NNE;8;76%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Abundant sunshine;63;43;Mostly cloudy;62;47;E;5;50%;33%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;32;27;A bit of a.m. snow;35;18;WSW;17;71%;72%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;Very warm;95;75;SE;6;43%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;60;A shower and t-storm;66;57;N;4;84%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;72;60;A shower in the p.m.;72;60;NE;7;66%;97%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;71;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;NW;9;56%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;87;74;A couple of t-storms;88;75;SSE;4;79%;99%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;A thunderstorm;81;67;E;5;79%;89%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A shower, not as hot;86;76;NE;6;65%;85%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;59;50;Rain;57;50;SSE;25;84%;100%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;23;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;WSW;5;33%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;52;43;Cloudy;49;29;NNE;6;65%;25%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;43;34;Some sun, a shower;47;43;W;7;82%;96%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;64;52;A few showers;64;50;ESE;5;79%;98%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;79;67;A t-storm around;79;66;NNW;6;75%;59%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;An afternoon shower;46;32;Partly sunny;42;30;NW;9;67%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;44;32;A morning shower;45;37;E;2;92%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;58;41;Morning rain, cloudy;50;37;E;6;70%;73%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;49;37;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;NW;4;65%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;95;54;Sunny and cooler;74;61;NE;9;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;NE;6;41%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;53;39;Cool with hazy sun;50;43;W;10;56%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;73;60;Mostly sunny;75;62;NNE;6;56%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Winds subsiding;70;62;Partly sunny;71;61;SSE;18;51%;4%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;69;A shower;84;69;SSE;3;64%;96%;4

Chennai, India;A shower or two;88;78;A thunderstorm;86;77;N;7;83%;81%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy and colder;36;26;Breezy in the p.m.;42;37;SSW;12;39%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;E;6;85%;91%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;42;40;An afternoon shower;47;44;WNW;8;85%;91%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;87;77;Plenty of sunshine;88;76;NNW;5;64%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;Partly sunny;70;54;S;9;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;93;73;Very warm;94;74;ENE;11;57%;2%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;79;55;Hazy sunshine;79;54;N;6;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;Clouds and sun, mild;65;38;S;7;14%;8%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;65;Hazy sun;87;64;NE;5;61%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SSW;5;73%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;47;37;Partly sunny;46;37;WSW;6;89%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;62;40;Turning cloudy;62;46;S;5;32%;55%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;51;Mostly cloudy;61;51;W;11;64%;5%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;67;60;Rather cloudy;66;60;N;8;54%;11%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast;78;61;A couple of t-storms;73;61;S;4;80%;96%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;82;73;A shower in spots;77;69;NE;13;57%;55%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;32;28;A shower in the a.m.;34;28;SW;11;90%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;W;4;73%;96%;4

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;76;57;Low clouds breaking;70;55;NNE;7;53%;12%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;85;73;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;ENE;11;54%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;ENE;5;67%;91%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;76;47;Hazy sunshine;75;49;NE;4;40%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;58;53;A little a.m. rain;58;48;NNE;8;79%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Increasingly windy;90;76;Couple of t-storms;90;75;WSW;8;77%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;88;76;Sunny and pleasant;89;76;N;11;39%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A couple of t-storms;70;57;Partly sunny, warmer;78;53;SSE;8;42%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and mild;68;35;Mostly sunny, mild;68;38;NNW;4;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;58;Sunny and nice;86;62;W;6;41%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;51;Hazy sunshine;68;52;S;4;65%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;90;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;N;14;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;45;28;Partly sunny;38;31;WSW;5;67%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;89;75;N;7;57%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;88;74;A t-storm or two;88;73;S;5;71%;92%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny;90;74;Hazy sunshine;87;70;ESE;5;62%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;ENE;4;76%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and warm;65;39;Some brightening;63;39;SW;10;46%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm around;88;76;SSW;6;74%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;67;63;High clouds;67;63;SSE;8;76%;16%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Mostly sunny;60;49;NNW;7;63%;6%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;49;37;Mostly sunny;47;36;NNW;5;79%;9%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;84;60;Not as warm;73;54;ESE;5;39%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;84;77;Some sun, pleasant;85;77;SW;7;71%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cool with rain;50;39;Rain/snow showers;46;35;NE;3;66%;97%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;81;Partly sunny;87;81;NW;12;69%;6%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;Partly sunny;88;75;NNE;4;76%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;An afternoon shower;90;78;E;5;67%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;72;54;Mostly cloudy;75;62;NE;11;56%;97%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;65;51;A t-storm around;68;47;WSW;6;52%;66%;6

Miami, United States;A few showers;80;66;Not as warm;73;67;NNE;12;54%;81%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;34;21;Snow, rain mixing in;33;32;W;6;68%;90%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;ESE;10;60%;26%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;91;58;Sunny and cooler;66;53;NE;10;59%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;41;25;Some sun;33;23;WNW;4;54%;13%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;31;21;Clouds and sun;27;22;WSW;6;60%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;88;81;Hazy and humid;91;81;N;6;63%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;80;58;A t-storm around;83;59;N;10;43%;60%;11

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;52;33;Breezy and cooler;42;32;NNW;20;43%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;53;Becoming cloudy;72;54;WNW;5;73%;28%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;33;27;Occasional snow;32;20;SW;15;91%;96%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;62;45;Cooler with some sun;52;46;W;12;46%;55%;2

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;34;28;Mainly cloudy;34;33;WSW;2;90%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with flurries;38;22;Partly sunny;32;17;W;10;56%;6%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;NE;6;71%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;84;75;A thunderstorm;86;74;NW;7;82%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;E;6;84%;80%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;46;34;Low clouds;46;33;NE;9;57%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;73;55;Breezy in the p.m.;72;61;SSE;12;51%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;88;77;Mostly cloudy;88;76;NNE;8;70%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;10;75%;64%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;68;A p.m. t-storm;89;69;SSE;5;65%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy;45;28;Plenty of sunshine;41;36;SSW;4;74%;18%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;38;23;Mostly sunny, cold;35;22;NNW;10;39%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;53;Downpours;65;54;ESE;8;76%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;70;53;Showers around;60;50;SW;4;93%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;78;A morning shower;88;78;E;9;63%;66%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;47;38;Rain and snow;39;32;NNW;7;74%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;34;29;A shower in the a.m.;40;33;WSW;12;82%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;77;63;Mostly sunny;83;67;N;7;67%;1%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;91;63;Not as warm;81;59;NNE;8;49%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;61;49;Periods of rain;58;46;NNE;7;86%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;31;26;A bit of a.m. snow;33;30;WNW;6;59%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;51;Partial sunshine;64;49;NNW;6;61%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;81;64;A thunderstorm;79;62;ENE;9;68%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;74;A shower in spots;87;75;S;4;69%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;75;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;62;N;6;85%;57%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;Clouds and sunshine;70;46;E;8;20%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;Sunny and nice;83;56;SSW;8;37%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;86;74;A shower;86;73;N;8;74%;96%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler with a shower;55;37;Partly sunny;55;38;NE;5;73%;14%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;48;44;A couple of showers;48;41;SSE;5;74%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;39;27;Clouds and sun;41;29;NW;8;49%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;50;36;Cloudy and chilly;50;36;W;7;45%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;NNE;4;76%;73%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;54;39;Cooler;49;37;N;6;85%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;85;75;Clouds and sun, nice;86;75;ESE;5;63%;5%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;35;31;Cloudy and chilly;35;32;WSW;6;77%;18%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;68;64;A couple of showers;71;65;NNW;12;75%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;63;59;A little a.m. rain;64;61;E;9;70%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Bit of rain, snow;34;32;A shower in the a.m.;38;32;SW;8;82%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Variable cloudiness;58;40;Sunny and pleasant;63;41;ENE;6;53%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;60;39;Sunny and mild;60;41;NNW;7;56%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Variable clouds;58;44;Mostly sunny;62;44;NW;6;42%;6%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;NNE;5;60%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;60;49;A couple of showers;67;45;ENE;3;67%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;65;54;Partly sunny;56;45;NE;6;61%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;A few flurries;39;29;Morning flurries;39;32;W;8;58%;50%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;74;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;ESE;5;58%;9%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;70;53;Brilliant sunshine;69;52;SSE;6;68%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;11;-9;Not as cold;24;-9;S;4;54%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;44;41;Partly sunny;46;39;ENE;4;66%;51%;2

Vienna, Austria;An afternoon shower;46;32;Partly sunny;42;30;WNW;5;63%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;Partly sunny, warm;87;64;ESE;6;42%;16%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;31;21;Morning snow;35;31;WSW;9;82%;79%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;44;31;An afternoon shower;41;38;W;11;92%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;64;54;Decreasing clouds;62;52;ESE;14;68%;11%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;94;77;A stray t-shower;91;78;SSW;5;64%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;NE;2;61%;4%;3

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-22 22:11 GMT+08:00

