EU Council chief Michel likely going to Japan to meet Kishida

European Council President Charles Michel attends opening ceremony of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 20... European Council President Charles Michel attends opening ceremony of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A meeting between European Council President Charles Michel and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to take place in Japan on Monday (Nov. 29).

The two leaders will talk about dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthening cooperation in the face of Chinese aggression, according to a Kyodo News report.

The importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is likely to be emphasized by the duo, as are democratic values, the rule of law, and other policy points that reflect the EU and Japan’s shared interests.

Both sides are committed to enabling a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

There is a precedent for discussing Taiwan, since when Michel spoke with then-Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in May, the two leaders spoke on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with a delegation from the European Parliament earlier in November. It was the first time such a delegation had visited Taiwan.

The EU has taken supply chain resilience as a focus, commiting to increase trade with both Japan and Taiwan in key industrial products, like semiconductors.