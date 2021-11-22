Alexa
Bangladesh wins toss, bats in 3rd Twenty20 against Pakistan

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 16:07
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss Monday and elected to bat first in the third Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan in a bid to end a losing streak.

Pakistan made four changes to its starting lineup after clinching the best-of-three series with its four-wicket and eight-wicket victories in the first two games.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir and rookie fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani were selected to replace Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

Bangladesh made three changes, including a T20 international debut to pacer Shohidul Islam. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and batsman Shamim Hossain were also drafted into for the third T20. Fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and batsman Saif Hassan were left out.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (captain), Nurul Hasan Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-22 17:35 GMT+08:00

