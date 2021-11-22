Chamberlain, Russell headline AP's 1960s all-decade NBA team

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant gives basketball great Jerry West a shoulder rub after the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-92 in Game 5 o... FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant gives basketball great Jerry West a shoulder rub after the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-92 in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals, May 29, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

FILE - Jerry West, of the Los Angeles Lakers, crashes against Willis Reed, of the New York Knicks, as he passes off to Wilt Chamberlain in the opening... FILE - Jerry West, of the Los Angeles Lakers, crashes against Willis Reed, of the New York Knicks, as he passes off to Wilt Chamberlain in the opening minutes of the first game of the NBA Championship playoff series in Inglewood, Cal., May 1, 1973. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

FILE - Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell looks up at the crowd during a tribute in his honor in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against ... FILE - Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell looks up at the crowd during a tribute in his honor in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Nov. 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

FILE - Bill Russell grins at announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. Russell, 32, former Univ... FILE - Bill Russell grins at announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. Russell, 32, former University of San Francisco star becomes first black coach in National Basketball Association history. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Oscar Robertson poses in the press room with the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in... FILE - Oscar Robertson poses in the press room with the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks reach out for super star Oscar Robertson as he searches for his luggage at the airport in Milwaukee, Wis., May 1, 1... FILE - Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks reach out for super star Oscar Robertson as he searches for his luggage at the airport in Milwaukee, Wis., May 1, 1971. Some 20,000 people came to the airport to welcome the NBA champions after they defeated the Baltimore Bullets in four straight games. (AP Photo/Paul Shane, File)

FILE - Cincinnati Royals' Oscar Robertson (14), scores from outside in an NBA game with the Chicago Bulls in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 1970. (AP P... FILE - Cincinnati Royals' Oscar Robertson (14), scores from outside in an NBA game with the Chicago Bulls in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 1970. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored... FILE - Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored 100 points, as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers. For 50 years, Chamberlain's 100-point night has stood as one of sports magic numbers. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

FILE - Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, center, stretches for a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Philadelphia Arena in Phil... FILE - Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, center, stretches for a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Philadelphia Arena in Philadelphia on Feb. 28, 1961. (AP Photo/Warren M. Winterbottom, File)

FILE - Elgin Baylor waves as he is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers Championship team, at half time of an NBA basketbal... FILE - Elgin Baylor waves as he is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers Championship team, at half time of an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Lakers in Los Angeles April 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)

FILE - Elgin Baylor (22) of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a fast break past Golden State Warriors' McCoy McLemore (32) at San Francisco Civic Auditoriu... FILE - Elgin Baylor (22) of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a fast break past Golden State Warriors' McCoy McLemore (32) at San Francisco Civic Auditorium in San Francisco in October 1965. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - Boston Celtics' Bill Russell (6) goes up against St. Louis Hawks' Charlie Share (70) to score a basket in the first period of their NBA basketb... FILE - Boston Celtics' Bill Russell (6) goes up against St. Louis Hawks' Charlie Share (70) to score a basket in the first period of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Mass., Feb. 21, 1951. (AP Photo/File)

The 1960s All-Decade Team for the NBA as voted on by AP Sports staffers directly engaged with the season-long NBA At 75 series. The team members are:

ELGIN BAYLOR

Baylor was the game’s first high flyer, known for his dunks and his hanging jump shot. The 10-time All-NBA first-team selection was a versatile player who averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in his career. In 1960, he scored a then-NBA record 71 points against the New York Knicks. His NBA Finals record of 61 points set in 1962 still stands. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977.

WILT CHAMBERLAIN

Chamberlain was larger than life, and the muscular 7-foot-1 center put up numbers to match his frame. He averaged 50.4 points in 1959-60, 27.2 rebounds in 1960-61 and scored 100 points in a game in 1962 -- all records that still stand. He was a four-time MVP who won three in a row from 1966 to 1968. In 1960, he was the All-Star MVP, rookie of the year and league MVP. He was a seven-time scoring champion and 11-time rebounding champion who led the league in assists in 1968. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1979.

OSCAR ROBERTSON

Robertson averaged a triple-double in 1961-62 -- a feat that wasn’t duplicated until Russell Westbrook achieved it in 2016-17. He made point guard more of a scoring position, averaging 25.7 points in his career. He was Rookie of the Year in 1961, league MVP in 1964 and a three-time All-Star MVP. He was All-NBA first-team nine times and led the league in assists six times. The 12-time All-Star was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

BILL RUSSELL

A game-changing defender and rebounder from the center position, Russell won 11 NBA titles, including eight in a row from 1959 to 1966. He was a five-time league MVP, claiming three in a row from 1961 to 1963. He was a four-time rebounding champion and was named All-Star MVP in 1963. He closed out the decade in style, winning his last NBA title in 1969 as a player-coach. The 12-time All-Star was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

JERRY WEST

The sharpshooting guard known as “Mr. Clutch” averaged 27 points in his career. In 1969, he became the only player to win Finals MVP on a losing team after delivering 42 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics. He didn’t stop at the end of the decade -- he was named to the All-Defense first team four times in the 1970s. The 10-time All-NBA first-team selection was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

