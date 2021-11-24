Taiwanese light electric vehicle solution provider joins Milan Motorcycle Shows

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan-based light electric vehicle solution provider took part in the long-awaited Milan Motorcycle Shows on Tuesday (Nov. 23), receiving an unexpectedly large turnout at its booth as the world shifts its attention to electric mobility.

The fair, known as one of the world's largest motorcycle trade show, was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, over 800 companies around the world returned to the event, including Taiwan's biggest motorcycle makers SYM Motors, KYMCO, Gogoro, and newcomer LSC Ecosystem Corp.

The future of the automotive industry is widely believed to be electric. In the past two years, electric vehicle fleets have expanded significantly, and most Taiwanese tech giants have hopped on the electric bandwagon.

Since 2019, LSC Ecosystem Corp. has helped power various light electric vehicles for its brand customers from America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Japan, based on its unique and patterned ElectriCore service, along with nearly 10 patented technologies. These have leveraged cloud computing technology and big data to achieve ultimate power performance and significantly save manufacturers' time and money in developing their dream vehicles.

Mort SC Lin (林松慶), co-founder and CEO of LSC Ecosystem Corp., told Taiwan News that the company is capable of doing a more advanced type of systems integration for different types of electric vehicles to achieve optimal systems functionality, including with electrical control, mechanical control, thermal management, software, cloud service, and data analysis.

"Our service solution can also be designed with off-road capabilities, including mud, sand, rocks, water, and snow," he added.

Lin said the company positions itself as a total solution provider, with a competitive supply chain integration service available, helping clients tap into the trend within a short period of time. Most importantly, the vehicles adhere to international charging standards to seamlessly access different charging networks across different infrastructures.

According to the company, it has obtained contracts from the world's leading electric bike and recreational vehicle brands in North America, with commercial production set to start in the first quarter of next year and order visibility extended to the third quarter of 2023.