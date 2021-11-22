Taiwan’s quarantine capacity for LNY increasing to 35,500 rooms: CECC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Monday (Nov. 22) that the number of quarantine rooms available for people traveling to Taiwan for the coming Lunar New Year holiday is expected to increase to 35,500, Liberty Times reported.

According to the CECC, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has set up a website where inbound travelers can access all information about quarantine measures regarding Lunar New Year, including bookings for quarantine rooms, and check all available accommodation facilities.

The CECC also said that the country's first-dose and second-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates have so far reached 77.02% and 47.55%, respectively, per Liberty Times.