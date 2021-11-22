Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s quarantine capacity for LNY increasing to 35,500 rooms: CECC

CDC has set up website where travels can access information about LNY quarantine measures

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/22 16:38
Taiwan’s quarantine capacity for LNY increasing to 35,500 rooms: CECC

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Monday (Nov. 22) that the number of quarantine rooms available for people traveling to Taiwan for the coming Lunar New Year holiday is expected to increase to 35,500, Liberty Times reported.

According to the CECC, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has set up a website where inbound travelers can access all information about quarantine measures regarding Lunar New Year, including bookings for quarantine rooms, and check all available accommodation facilities.

The CECC also said that the country's first-dose and second-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates have so far reached 77.02% and 47.55%, respectively, per Liberty Times.

CECC
quarantine rooms
Lunar New Year
Centers for Disease Control
CDC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
2021/11/21 14:59
Taiwan reports nine imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports nine imported COVID cases
2021/11/21 14:18
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
2021/11/20 16:26
Taiwan reports 4 new imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 new imported COVID cases
2021/11/20 14:14
7,200 quarantine center rooms available in Taiwan for Dec. 14 -31 bookings
7,200 quarantine center rooms available in Taiwan for Dec. 14 -31 bookings
2021/11/17 20:30

Updated : 2021-11-22 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan