Malaysian supermarket spotlights Taiwanese halal products

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is working with a supermarket chain in Malaysia to organize the Taiwan Halal Product Festival, which runs from Friday (Nov. 18) to Dec. 1.

CNA cited the Taiwan Trade Center, Kuala Lumpur as saying 15 supermarkets of a Malaysian group joined the event, which promotes Taiwan’s certified halal products among Malaysian consumers who are unable to travel abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured products include food products from all around Taiwan, such as soda crackers, mochi, frozen baked sweet potato, and frozen sweet potato fries, in addition to various organic foods and Taiwanese delicacies.

The event was commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Bureau of Foreign Trade, said Taiwan Trade Center, Kuala Lumpur.

The organization added that in recent years, more and more countries such as Japan, Korea, and Indonesia have focused on promoting halal foods in Malaysia. Taiwan’s food industry has also caught on to the trend, after learning the importance of being certified halal in Malaysia.