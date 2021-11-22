Alexa
Malaysian supermarket spotlights Taiwanese halal products

‘Taiwan Halal Product Festival’ features local specialty foods, snacks, frozen foods from Taiwan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/22 16:21
Several supermarkets in Malaysia highlight Taiwanese halal products. (Taiwan Trade Center, Kuala Lumpur photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is working with a supermarket chain in Malaysia to organize the Taiwan Halal Product Festival, which runs from Friday (Nov. 18) to Dec. 1.

CNA cited the Taiwan Trade Center, Kuala Lumpur as saying 15 supermarkets of a Malaysian group joined the event, which promotes Taiwan’s certified halal products among Malaysian consumers who are unable to travel abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured products include food products from all around Taiwan, such as soda crackers, mochi, frozen baked sweet potato, and frozen sweet potato fries, in addition to various organic foods and Taiwanese delicacies.

The event was commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Bureau of Foreign Trade, said Taiwan Trade Center, Kuala Lumpur.

The organization added that in recent years, more and more countries such as Japan, Korea, and Indonesia have focused on promoting halal foods in Malaysia. Taiwan’s food industry has also caught on to the trend, after learning the importance of being certified halal in Malaysia.
halal
halal certification
Taiwan External Trade Development Council
TAITRA
Malaysia
Taiwan Halal Product Festival
Taiwan Trade Center
Kuala Lumpur
Ministry of Economic Affairs
MOEA
Bureau of Foreign Trade
Islam
Muslim

Updated : 2021-11-22 16:53 GMT+08:00

