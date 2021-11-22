Alexa
New Taipei Christmasland features 14-meter Lego Santa Claus, light sculpture

Annual Christmas-themed event to open Dec. 3, two-day concert to feature A-list musicians

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/22 15:34
The 2021 "Christmasland in New Taipei City" will kick off on Dec. 3. (New Taipei City Government screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City government is working with Lego to present the 2021 Christmasland in New Taipei City, set to run from Dec. 3 through Jan. 2.

At a press conference, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced Lego as an official organizer for this year’s event and listed major attractions, including a giant Lego Santa Claus, a daily laser light sculpture, and a series of musical performances featuring some of Taiwan’s top artists.

The Christmasland event will take place at several locations in New Taipei City, including New Taipei City Plaza, Banqiao Train Station Plaza, as well as Wanping Park. Aside from highlighted attractions, the locations will be decorated with Christmas lights, host Christmas markets, and offer various free rides for children such as a merry-go-round, teacups, a miniature train, and a pirate ship.

The two-day concert taking place from Dec. 11-12 hosted by Mickey Huang (黃子佼) will see performances by singers and bands including Julia Peng (彭佳慧), Nine One One (玖壹壹), A-Lin, EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋), Lulu (黄路梓茵), Eve Ai (艾怡良), Accusefive (告五人), WeiBird (韋禮安), Princess Ai (戴愛玲), and Bii (畢書盡). The New Taipei City Tour Facebook Page and TVBS network will broadcast the event live.

Hou emphasized how fortunate it is that the event can take place in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and reminded those planning to visit to keep face masks on at all times.

Mayor Hou You-yi unveils theme for this year's event. (CNA photo)
Updated : 2021-11-22 16:02 GMT+08:00

