Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Akin lifts California Baptist over N. Colorado 74-70

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 14:15
Akin lifts California Baptist over N. Colorado 74-70

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Akin tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead California Baptist to a 74-70 win over Northern Colorado on Sunday night.

Taran Armstrong had 19 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. Tre Armstrong added 11 points. Reed Nottage had 11 points.

Daylen Kountz had 21 points for the Bears (3-3). Dalton Knecht added 17 points and seven rebounds. Kur Jongkuch had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-22 16:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan