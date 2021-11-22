Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Woolbright lifts W. Carolina over Longwood 64-53

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 12:55
Woolbright lifts W. Carolina over Longwood 64-53

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Western Carolina to a 64-53 win over Longwood on Sunday.

Joe Petrakis had 12 points for Western Carolina (3-3). Marcus Banks added 11 points. Nick Robinson had 11 points and eight rebounds. Travion McCray had a career-high 11 rebounds plus six points.

Travion McCray scored only six points despite entering the matchup as the Catamounts' second-leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 17% from beyond the arc (1 of 6).

Leslie Nkereuwem had 17 points for the Lancers (4-2), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Justin Hill added 10 points. Isaiah Wilkins had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-22 14:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA