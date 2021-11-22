US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue to avoid topic of pork

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD), which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 23), will not cover issues related to American pork imports containing ractopamine, said Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花).

Wang and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-Tsong (吳政忠) will be the main participants in the EDDP, while other officials from various departments will also join, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Since the EPPD is focused on discussing industrial strategies and collaborations with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez, it will not touch upon the issue of American pork imports, said Wang, per CNA. The issue is currently sensitive in Taiwan, as one of the questions in the upcoming Dec. 18 referendum asks citizens whether they agree to ban ractopamine-laden pork imports.

The question was proposed by Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) of the Kuomintang (KMT), which has criticized the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration’s decision to allow such imports since the announcement in 2020, citing health and safety concerns. Parties opposing the ban have argued that ractopamine levels in meat products imported into Taiwan follow an internationally adopted standard and banning American pork may harm the warming Taiwan-U.S. relation as well as Taiwan’s chances of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).