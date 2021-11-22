Marner, Woll lead Maple Leafs to 2-0 win over Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders... Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Zdeno Chara (33) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) defend a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds (24) during the first perio... New York Islanders' Zdeno Chara (33) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) defend a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) defends New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021... Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) defends New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) fights for control of the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) during the first period of an NHL ho... New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) fights for control of the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (3) celebrates with Jake Muzzin (8) and Mitchell Marner after Marner scored a goal during the first period of an NHL h... New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (3) celebrates with Jake Muzzin (8) and Mitchell Marner after Marner scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) looks to pass away from New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) looks to pass away from New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll falls down as New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates away during the second period of an NHL h... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll falls down as New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the second period of an... Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) fights for control of the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' David Kampf (64) during the second period of an NHL... New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) fights for control of the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' David Kampf (64) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) stops a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Sun... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) stops a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) shoots the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) to score a goal during the third period... Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) shoots the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) to score a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for his first career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 2-0 Sunday night.

Ondrej Kase also scored as Toronto improved to 11-2 in their last 13 games in the opener of a four-game road trip that includes the next three games in California. Woll, a 2016 third-round draft pick, picked up his second career win in two starts.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 37 shots for the Islanders, who lost their sixth straight game — all in regulation — and remained winless in two at their brand new $1.1 billion UBS Arena next to Belmont Park. New York has been outscored 27-6 during its losing streak.

The undermanned Islanders were without six of their regular skaters due to COVID-19 protocol and second-line center Brock Nelson left the game after playing 6:58 in the opening period.

Marner opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 3:31 of the first period. Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin’s outlet pass off the boards helped Marner get behind Islanders forward Mathew Barzal before converting a breakaway on the backhand.

Kase got his fifth of the season and doubled Toronto’s advantage 2 minutes into the third. The 26-year-old forward beat the Islanders' Richard Panik to the slot before hammering a beautiful feed from David Kampf.

Marner extended the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-0 when he buried a feed from Michael Bunting with 6:31 left.

The Islanders failed to capitalize on three power-play opportunities and remain 30th in the NHL on the man advantage. New York was also shut out for the second time this season.

HOME AT LAST

The Islanders will play 13 of the next 18 games at UBS Arena to close out the 2021 calendar year after beginning the regular season with a franchise record 13 consecutive away games, second-longest road stretch in NHL history.

COVID-19 Updates

Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier returned to the lineup after an incorrect COVID-19 test kept him out of the lineup Saturday. ... Kieffer Bellows did not dress after testing positive for COVID-19. The 23-year-old played against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Andy Greene, Ross Johnston, Anders Lee and Adam Pelech remained out of the lineup. Josh Bailey remains in Florida after testing positive for COVID-19.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Islanders: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

___

