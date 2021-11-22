SEACAD Helps Businesses Move Towards Digital Transformation, as an Industry Process Solutions Partner of Dassault Systèmes

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 November 2021 - SEACAD Technologies has been an Industry Process Solutions partner to Dassault Systèmes since 2020—a venture done in light of the global digital transformation trend. In the latter part of 2020, SEACAD has officially become a Customer Process Experience partner of Dassault Systèmes, a French corporation and a leading provider in the Product Lifecycle Management or PLM market. As an Industry Process Partner, the company is able to address, firsthand, the challenges being encountered by companies in multiple sectors. SEACAD now offers a robust portfolio comprised of 3D modeling applications, simulation applications that create virtual twins of products or production systems, social and collaborative applications, as well as information intelligence applications. With this goal and intent, SEACAD is inclined to support businesses of all sizes in their journey towards digital transformation.





With proven credibility and expertise in delivering smart and efficient design to manufacturing solutions to companies in various industries over the past 2 decades and counting, SEACAD Technologies Pte Ltd – SOLIDWORKS Singapore, is aiming high to be the leading industry solutions provider in Singapore for their key target markets – Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment and High-Tech Industries, in the next few years.





CATIA, SIMULIA, and ENOVIA are amongst the most powerful solutions offered by SEACAD. The company helps by simplifying the process of product development and ideation, and by making the overall cycle achievable. Every business is unique, hence, SEACAD's approach varies, ensuring a customized solution suitable to your business needs and challenges is provided.

Since its venture with the French software giant, SEACAD has been scaling new heights—opening new opportunities to businesses and bringing them into an ecosystem that fosters game-changing ideas and accelerates innovation. The features and capabilities made available by these solutions allow teams to complete product assessment seamlessly through a virtual universe that is accessible to all contributors in the working party. Not only do these offerings solve design challenges, but it also helps minimize cost while increasing productivity and efficiency.





Here are SEACAD's offered solutions that bring success to companies' PLM:

CATIA – CATIA is a very powerful 3D Modeling software and it is more than just that. It is a multi-platform software suite for computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), computer-aided engineering (CAE) and PLM. With CATIA, the client can create a mock product through a smart model that will mimic its real-life behavior. System architects, engineers, designers, and construction experts can experience a design process that is more defined, imaginative, and closely shaped to the real world.

SIMULIA - The technology foundation of SIMULIA, began with the Abaqus acquisition in 2005, combining it with the original CATIA Analysis features.

Since then, SIMULIA's portfolio has accelerated, incorporating best-in-class technologies, from structures to multi-body dynamics to electromagnetics, computational fluid dynamics, vibro-acoustics, and more. SIMULIA applications make the process of performance evaluation smoother, cost-efficient, and more accurate. With its smart features, one can determine and validate the reliability and safety of any product, even in the most complex scenarios, real-time without having to commit and spend on physical prototypes right away.

ENOVIA – ENOVIA revolutionizes product life cycle management itself. It enables secure collaboration with a broad portfolio of technical and business applications for all users across an enterprise. This allows for real-time progress tracking and continuous optimization with compliance to standards and regulations so that businesses can provide transformational products and magical experiences to their customers.

This solution is most suited to businesses in disciplines that profit from creating product variants with fewer parts. Those that that deal with construction equipment and machinery will benefit well from the software. ENOVIA also detects trends that are crucial to every business in varying sectors.





Today, SEACAD adds significant value to these software solutions by rendering a follow-through of their distinct services: technical support, on-boarding training, integration, implémentation, and consultation services, all of which are backed by decades of experience from operating as a leading SOLIDWORKS Business Partner in Singapore. SEACAD addresses industry-specific hurdles by integrating tools that transform businesses for the best.





The strategic outlook of SEACAD is connected to its core: its clients and partners. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that the company offers, SEACAD aims to provide a sustainable solution that will ultimately target and end challenges that majority of companies in the ecosystem struggle with. From design and engineering, to manufacturing, production, simulation, governance, and collaboration, SEACAD presents as a one-stop provider of perceptive business solutions in the market.





About SEACAD

Founded in 1998, SEACAD Technologies first launched SOLIDWORKS in Singapore, quickly becoming the marketplace leader in 3D Mechanical Engineering Design–a position which we still hold today. Over the last 20 years, we have carefully expanded our SOLIDWORKS and Partner Products portfolio. Today, SEACAD's customers are provided with the most comprehensive and fully integrated solutions. With our experience and expertise, we are able to ensure that the products we provide meet and exceed client expectations.

Our SOLIDWORKS and Partner Solutions encompass a wide range of Engineering disciplines including 3D Mechanical and Electrical & Electronic Design, Piping, Finite Element Analysis, CNC Manufacturing, Additive Manufacturing, Documentation, Data Management, and many more.





