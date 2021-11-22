Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ko says limited exchanges better than none ahead of Shanghai-Taipei Forum

Annual meeting to be held virtually on Dec. 1

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/22 12:14
Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (Taiwan News photo)

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken in favor of maintaining exchanges with China ahead of the annual Taipei-Shanghai City Forum scheduled for Dec. 1.

Ko will virtually meet with his Shanghai counterpart Gong Zheng (龔正) to discuss exchange programs based on five shared values, namely “mutual recognition, mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual cooperation, and mutual understanding,” according to a UDN report.

The meeting was supposed to be held in June but was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Ko said that relations between Taiwan and China are not amicable at the moment. He cited China’s opposition to Taiwan joining the WHO, its ban on Taiwanese fruits, and the rising competition between the U.S. and China as contributing to the tense situation.

However, he said, limited exchanges between the two sides are better than none at all. The mayor said Shanghai seems willing to engage in the forum but that this is not a decision a municipal government in China can make on its own considering the political sensitivity.

This year's forum will be based on the theme of "New Economy and New Development" and will feature speeches on the “post-pandemic digital transformation of industries" as well as talks on museums and architecture.

The two cities also plan to sign a memorandum of cooperation in three areas: zoos, the Taipei Chinese Orchestra, and innovation and technology.
Taipei-Shanghai Forum
city diplomacy
China
Taiwan
Ko Wen-je

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man sentenced to six months in prison for bird deaths
Taiwanese man sentenced to six months in prison for bird deaths
2021/11/21 18:39
Chrysanthemum show in Taipei features Nintendo Switch as prize
Chrysanthemum show in Taipei features Nintendo Switch as prize
2021/11/21 17:19
Joining CPTPP at top of Taiwan’s strategic agenda for 2022
Joining CPTPP at top of Taiwan’s strategic agenda for 2022
2021/11/21 15:16
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
2021/11/21 13:10
France gets its first Mandarin learning center from Taiwan
France gets its first Mandarin learning center from Taiwan
2021/11/21 09:59

Updated : 2021-11-22 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot