Seabron's fourth double-double lifts N.C. State to 65-57 win

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 09:24
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron picked up his fourth double-double in five games and scored eight of nine points in a late breakaway run as N.C. State battled past Texas Southern 65-57 on Sunday.

Seabron grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half, draining a 3-pointer that pulled N.C. State (4-1) into a 37-37 tie with 16:32 to play. Seabron scored on a fastbreak after a Texas Southern miss to knot the score again, 41-41, and Cam Hayes scored the next three points as the Wolfpack took the lead for good.

Hayes scored 12 points and Jericole Hellems 10 as N.C. State rebounded from its first loss of the season, 74-68 to Oklahoma State.

PJ Henry led Texas Southern (0-5) with 12 points. He was the only Tigers player to reach double figures, but nine of 10 scored. Henry scored five in the final 50 seconds of the first half, including a buzzer-beating layup for a 31-28 lead.

N.C. State held clamped down on Henry, holding him to three points on 1-of-3 shooting in the second half.

Texas Southern, which returned four starters from last season's NCAA Tournament team, outrebounded the Wolfpack, 47-41 and hit six of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc.

N.C. State began a five-game homestand while Texas Southern, which has already played in the states of Oregon, California, Washington and Colorado, travels next to Utah to face Brigham Young and doesn't have a home game until January 8.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-22 11:32 GMT+08:00

