Early AMA winners include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo ... Megan Thee Stallion attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)