Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Early AMA winners include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/22 08:55
Megan Thee Stallion attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo ...

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo ...

List of early winners at the American Music Awards:

Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Updated : 2021-11-22 10:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA