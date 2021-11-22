Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off

Costco's second store in Taichung opening on Nov. 20, 2020. Costco's second store in Taichung opening on Nov. 20, 2020. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Costco kicked off its fifth annual Black Friday event at all 13 of its Taiwan branches on Monday (Nov. 22).

Inspired by Black Friday, the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. that begins the day after Thanksgiving, Costco Taiwan is holding its "Black Shopping Festival" (黑色購物節) from Nov. 22-28 this year. Due to the buying frenzies the promotion set off across Taiwan over the past four years, the chain's branches have set up pre-arranged parking lanes in an attempt to minimize traffic jams.

To accommodate the anticipated hordes of shoppers, opening hours will be changed from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. Nov. 22-25 and to 8 a.m. from Nov. 26-28. Based on previous years, the stores may allow customers to enter 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled opening time.

The first day of this year's discount bonanza will feature Samsung 85-inch Crystal UHD Smart TVs, Samsung 20 kilogram washing machines, 0.50 carat diamond necklaces, SEALY double mattresses, Mamy Poko pants, Monbana 1934 Ghana 70% dark chocolate sticks, Joseph Joseph Elevate Knives six-piece sets, and Hotel Grand white comforters.

During last year's Costco Black Friday, the Samsung 82 inch Crystal UHD Smart HDR TV received the most attention, with its retail price of NT$129,589 dropping to NT$97,589.



(Costco App screenshot)