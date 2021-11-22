Alexa
Taiwan diplomat calls for deeper Central, Eastern Europe relations

Liu Shi-chung recommends Taiwan, Europe establish 'global democracy supply chain'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/22 10:13
Taiwan envoy to Hungary Liu Shi-chung gives talk on Taiwan's security at a Transatlantic Security Initiative seminar Friday. 

Taiwan envoy to Hungary Liu Shi-chung gives talk on Taiwan's security at a Transatlantic Security Initiative seminar Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan envoy to Hungary Liu Shi-chung (劉世忠) on Saturday (Nov. 20) emphasized the importance of Taiwan’s security to the world and called on Central and Eastern European countries to expand their relations with Taiwan.

Liu was invited by the International Republican Institute to speak on Taiwan’s security at a Transatlantic Security Initiative seminar in Budapest, Hungary, with regional think tanks, scholars, and former government officials attending, CNA reported.

During his address, Liu said that in the face of multiple global challenges, Taiwan’s security is no longer limited to just the military. Technology, economy, and democracy are now vital facets Taiwan must protect to ensure its security, while also establishing international trust and establishing a positive global image, he said.

The representative pointed out that during U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) recent online summit, they spent a significant amount of time discussing Taiwan, which demonstrates how important Taiwan’s security is.

Currently, the global supply chain is in the process of restructuring, Liu noted, adding that chip shortages have become a severe issue. He said that Taiwan is now the leader in semiconductor technology and many governments are beckoning Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to set up factories in their respective countries, highlighting Taiwan's advantages in technological security, per CNA.

The diplomat showed a photo of the Taiwan representative office in Lithuania, to show that it is possible for a country to resist pressure from Beijing while expanding relations with Taipei. He called on Central and Eastern European countries to not only be aware of the impact of China's air defense identification zone incursions on Taiwan Strait peace and security but also deepen economic and trade cooperation with Taiwan and jointly establish a “global democratic supply chain.”
