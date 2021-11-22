Taiwan’s CreatorDB startup simplifies influencer marketing for SMBs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based smart platform CreatorDB is moving forward in its mission to make influencer marketing more accessible to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

At the 2021 Meet Taipei Startup Festival at Nangang Exhibition Center on Friday (Nov. 19), CreatorDB CEO and founder Clayton Jacobs took to the stage in an investing pitch competition to tell the audience what his startup wants to achieve.

Jacobs says there are pain points for SMBs seeking suitable influencers for their advertising campaigns.

One issue is that small businesses often do not have a team dedicated to spending the time to find the right influencers. CreatorDB offers a solution with its analytics database, which allows vendors to browse through tens of thousands of YouTube and Instagram influencers to find the right personality to push their campaign.

CreatorDB also uses a machine-learning algorithm that automatically suggests influencers it thinks will be a great match for a business’ campaign.

Another pain point is pricing.

CreatorDB’s competitors include Mavrck, Upfluence, and Traackr. Yet the lowest entry price point for vendors looking to use their services is around US$50,000 (NT$1,390,440), he says.

This makes them better suited for clients who already have large-scale campaigns, but not for SMBs, which have smaller budgets. With its typical vendors only paying around US$5,000 per month, CreatorDB is serving this untapped market, including many small business operators across East Asia.

CreatorDB is a multilingual platform, supporting English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

The startup has been completely bootstrapped up until this point. It first began marketing by doing cold outreach on LinkedIn with a budget of just US$10,000.

Jacobs claims his startup has a total addressable market valued at US$13.8 billion.

Asked why Jacobs chose to set up shop in Taiwan, he mentioned the cost-effectiveness of hiring talent, which is relatively cheap, but skilled here.