Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s CreatorDB startup simplifies influencer marketing for SMBs

Platform uses machine-learning to suggest suitable niche influencers

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/22 10:45
CreatorDB team: Andy Chou, Noah Hynam, and Clayton Jacobs. (CreatorDB photo)

CreatorDB team: Andy Chou, Noah Hynam, and Clayton Jacobs. (CreatorDB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based smart platform CreatorDB is moving forward in its mission to make influencer marketing more accessible to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

At the 2021 Meet Taipei Startup Festival at Nangang Exhibition Center on Friday (Nov. 19), CreatorDB CEO and founder Clayton Jacobs took to the stage in an investing pitch competition to tell the audience what his startup wants to achieve.

Jacobs says there are pain points for SMBs seeking suitable influencers for their advertising campaigns.

One issue is that small businesses often do not have a team dedicated to spending the time to find the right influencers. CreatorDB offers a solution with its analytics database, which allows vendors to browse through tens of thousands of YouTube and Instagram influencers to find the right personality to push their campaign.

CreatorDB also uses a machine-learning algorithm that automatically suggests influencers it thinks will be a great match for a business’ campaign.

Another pain point is pricing.

CreatorDB’s competitors include Mavrck, Upfluence, and Traackr. Yet the lowest entry price point for vendors looking to use their services is around US$50,000 (NT$1,390,440), he says.

This makes them better suited for clients who already have large-scale campaigns, but not for SMBs, which have smaller budgets. With its typical vendors only paying around US$5,000 per month, CreatorDB is serving this untapped market, including many small business operators across East Asia.

CreatorDB is a multilingual platform, supporting English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

The startup has been completely bootstrapped up until this point. It first began marketing by doing cold outreach on LinkedIn with a budget of just US$10,000.

Jacobs claims his startup has a total addressable market valued at US$13.8 billion.

Asked why Jacobs chose to set up shop in Taiwan, he mentioned the cost-effectiveness of hiring talent, which is relatively cheap, but skilled here.
startup
influencer
marketing
CreatorDB
social media
platform

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's largest gathering of startups begins
Taiwan's largest gathering of startups begins
2021/11/18 19:00
Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
2021/10/21 13:18
Nine Taiwanese startups recognized at ‘Next Big’ event in Taipei
Nine Taiwanese startups recognized at ‘Next Big’ event in Taipei
2021/10/20 15:38
Dutch influencer discovers 'photo evidence' of boyfriend’s lover in Chinese TV drama
Dutch influencer discovers 'photo evidence' of boyfriend’s lover in Chinese TV drama
2021/10/18 17:59
Taiwanese artist Mr. HH mocks ‘Instagram aesthetics’ with viral comics
Taiwanese artist Mr. HH mocks ‘Instagram aesthetics’ with viral comics
2021/09/30 13:58

Updated : 2021-11-22 11:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
NBA star shows off 'Stand with Taiwan' shoes
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Taiwan reports 1st breakthrough case with 3 doses of Chinese vaccines
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Japanese man taste tests Taiwan military rations found on beach
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Police escort woman bitten by pit viper to hospital in northern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan mulls 3rd COVID shot