Hammond lifts Niagara past Youngstown St. 58-53

By Associated Press
2021/11/22 07:54
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 19 points as Niagara edged past Youngstown State 58-53 on Sunday.

Sam Iorio had 10 points for Niagara (2-3). Rob Brown III added six rebounds. Jordan Cintron had seven rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 12 points for the Penguins (2-3). Michael Akuchie added 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-22 10:00 GMT+08:00

